Aashram 3 Actress Esha Gupta Oozes Oomph In A Green Backless Bodycon, Poses In Sultry Avatar - Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta turned up the heat on Instagram with her fresh bunch of sultry photos in a green backless bodycon dress. She looked like a breathtaking sitting pretty on a tangerine-coloured sofa at the backdrop of a gorgeous full-size painting on the wall.

Esha Gupta is dating Manuel Campos Guallar, who is a Spain-based businessman in real estate these days. She made her relationship official sometime back. She is an avid social media user who keeps sharing her amazing photos, luxe vacations and workout posts. Take a look at her sexy new photos:

The actress has good taste in fashion and style. Her feed is full of sassy photoshoots.

The Aashram 3 hottie made her stunning debut at the Festival De Cannes this year. The 76th Festival de Cannes began on May 16 and came to an end on May 27, 2023. She walked the red carpet in a specially curated designation led by Union Minister of State Dr L Murugan.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.

Esha Gupta was last seen in Aashram Season 3 with Bobby Deol.