हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
aashram

Aashram actress Aaditi Pohankar trained hard for her character and these pics are solid proof!

The gorgeous actress has been climbing from strength to strength, and from what we have seen so far, the sky’s the limit for Aaditi!

Aashram actress Aaditi Pohankar trained hard for her character and these pics are solid proof!

New Delhi: The beautiful and talented Aaditi Pohankar has truly had a marvellous 2020.Her latest videos while rehearsing for stunts looks amazing. Aaditi played one of the leads in filmmaker Prakash Jha's popular web-series Aashram 1 and Aashram 2. 

The starlet has garnered some incredible praises from audiences, and fans and critics alike have showered her with compliments for her performance. It is no surprise that the debutante is gaining prominence as her lead roles in all these 3 projects were smashing hits. She worked hard for nailing the character. Take a look at the pictures and videos which prove that she went into the full training gear for playing her part too well:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SHE (@aaditipohankar)

OTT platforms are becoming extremely popular especially due to the lockdown this year, and they are known for content and performance-driven shows and films. Aaditi with her aplomb renditions of all the roles she has played is an ideal lead actress for these shows because of her sheer talent, charisma and screen presence.

The gorgeous actress has been climbing from strength to strength, and from what we have seen so far, the sky’s the limit for Aaditi!

 

Tags:
aashramAaditi Pohankaraaditi pohankar picsBobby Deol
Next
Story

Chitrangda Singh lost modelling assignments because of her skin colour - Here's what she said
  • 89,58,483Confirmed
  • 1,31,578Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M14S

France President Emmanuel Macron threatened by Jaish E Mohammad