Aashram actress Aaditi Pohankar trained hard for her character and these pics are solid proof!

New Delhi: The beautiful and talented Aaditi Pohankar has truly had a marvellous 2020.Her latest videos while rehearsing for stunts looks amazing. Aaditi played one of the leads in filmmaker Prakash Jha's popular web-series Aashram 1 and Aashram 2.

The starlet has garnered some incredible praises from audiences, and fans and critics alike have showered her with compliments for her performance. It is no surprise that the debutante is gaining prominence as her lead roles in all these 3 projects were smashing hits. She worked hard for nailing the character. Take a look at the pictures and videos which prove that she went into the full training gear for playing her part too well:

OTT platforms are becoming extremely popular especially due to the lockdown this year, and they are known for content and performance-driven shows and films. Aaditi with her aplomb renditions of all the roles she has played is an ideal lead actress for these shows because of her sheer talent, charisma and screen presence.

The gorgeous actress has been climbing from strength to strength, and from what we have seen so far, the sky’s the limit for Aaditi!