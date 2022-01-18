Aayush Sharma gets loan calls, pranks saleswoman by asking, 'Rs 35 lakh mein milta kya hai market mein?'

New Delhi: On Tuesday, actor Aayush Sharma shared a throwback video of the times when he was shooting for his film Antim: The Final Truth.

Sharing a BTS video from the sets of Antim, the actor pretended to be choreographer Mudassar Khan and started pranking a saleswoman who tried to sell him a loan of Rs 35 lakh.

In the video, he continued to talk to the lady and asked her various questions about the types of loans and also asked her to increase the amount of the loan.

He shared the video on his Instagram account and said, “@beingmudassarkhan Bhai ka loan reject ho gaya .. Sorry bhai tried my best #throwback #antim..”

In reply to his post, Mudassar jokingly replied, “@aaysharma Aapne mera loan nahi paas karwaya, mere ko mira road west mein kholi lene ka tha. Mera sapna tod diya tumne. Lol.”

Throughout the audio conversation, Aayush was accompanied by his Antim co-star Mahima Makwana and other crew members who were completely amazed by his conversation.

In the beginning of the video, Aayush was seen talking to the woman on speaker and asking her for a loan of Rs 15 crore. She informed him that the maximum amount they could offer was Rs 35 lakh for a period of 10 years.

“Rs 35 lakh mein kya kya milta hai aaj kal market mein?” he asked her. He told her that he would like a personal loan. Later, he admitted that he was doing ‘timepass’, and the video ended.

On the personal front, Aayush Sharma is married to Arpita Khan who is Salman Khan's sister. The duo is proud parents of two kids – son Ahil Sharma and daughter Ayat Sharma.