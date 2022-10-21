Aayush Sharma recalls getting trolled for marrying Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, says 'they said I married her for money'

NEW DELHI: Actor Aayush Sharma recently opened up about getting trolled after he got married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. The actor stated that even today, he is being referred to as Salman Khan's jija (brother-in-law) and Arpita Khan's husband.

The actor, who made his debut in acting with 'Loveyatri' in 2018, said that earlier, no one cared about his posts on social media, be it about the weather in Mumbai or a movie review. But the actor said that everything changed after he got married to Arpita. "The next day after I got married, the first thing I see is that I and my wife are getting trolled for getting married. Some said I got married because I wanted money. Some said I married her because I wanted to be an actor."

Aayush also stated that many people referred to him as a businessman from Delhi, which he is not.

The actor also revealed that the constant trolling on him shattered his confidence. He said that people judged his performance in his film and referred to him as a 'white dog'. Several people also speculated that Salman Khan paid a huge dowry for his sister Arpita Khan's married. The actor, while talking about the trolling, said that while is open to criticism from people, he does not give any right to people to take away his dreams.

While he has got over most of the theories about him, he is yet to overcome being the brother-in-law of the Khan family and being a 'byproduct of nepotism'. "But I am not a star kid. I am just in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said adding that he is neither an actor who struggled like an 'outsider'.

For the unversed, Aayush Sharma has appeared in two films - 'Loveyatri' and 'Antim', both produced under Salman Khan Films. Many might not know that Aayush used to audition for small roles to get work in the industry, be it in commercials, TV shows or films. He has also worked as a background dancer in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.