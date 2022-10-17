Aayush Sharma’s young fan bursts into tears as the actor interacts with her!

New Delhi: Aayush Sharma is an actor whose popularity and stardom keeps on growing continuously. In a recent incident, a young fan couldn't stop her tears on meeting her favourite Aayush Sharma. The actor has truly made his way into the hearts of his fans and audience. Aayush visited a college festival, where his words struck the audiences' minds and instantly developed a connection. Post his speech, when Aayush Sharma interacted with the students, a young female fan hugged the actor and uncontrollably sobbed with laughter on having met her favourite star.

After his debut film, Aayush Sharma became the Chogada boy, owing to the success of his chartbuster song 'Chogada', from his debut film ‘LoveYatri’, that continues to rule the festive seasons as well as party scenes even years after the release.

After ‘LoveYatri’, Aayush Sharma’s second film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ with brother-in-law Salman Khan was well received. From his physical transformation to his growth as an actor, the film emerged as the turning point in his life, creating his identity as Rahuliya Bhai. As Antim was set and shot in Pune, the city holds a special connection with the actor, and as Rahuliya Bhai visited his 'homeground', Punekars showered their love in abundance on Aayush Sharma.

The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming third film tentatively called 'AS03'. Aayush Sharma was hailed for his unique and experimental avatar in the film as the teaser was unveiled on Dusshera. In addition, the actor is working on another film, which he had announced with an interesting still.