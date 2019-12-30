हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma shares first pictures of baby Ayat Sharma- See inside

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan gave birth to a baby girl on December 27. She opted for C-section to deliver the baby on Salman's birthday. 

Aayush Sharma shares first pictures of baby Ayat Sharma- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan gave birth to a baby girl on December 27. She opted for C-section to deliver the baby on Salman's birthday. 

Announcing the arrival of his daughter, Aayush Sharma took to Instagram and wrote, "We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma

Now, Aayush has posted a series of pictures of his daughter Ayat on Instagram. He captioned the pictures, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy."

Along with the utterly delectable baby, the pictures also feature their elder son Ahil, Arpita and Aayush.

Elated with the arrival of his niece, Salman took to Twitter and wrote, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!"

Aayush and Arpita exchanged marital vows in a grand ceremony in Hyderbad's 5-star hotel Taj Falaknuma Palace on November 18, 2014. They were blessed with their first child Ahil Sharma on March 30, 2016

