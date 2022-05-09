हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma slams death rumours of grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram, shares note

Aayush Sharma urged the media to not publish false news regarding his grandfather and former minister Pandit Sukh Ram. He requested everyone to pray for his grandfather’s quick recovery.

Aayush Sharma slams death rumours of grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram, shares note
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s grandfather and former Union Minister politician Pandit Sukh Ram was recently admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi after he suffered a brain stroke. The 95-year-old was airlifted from Mandi to the national capital. 

On Monday, several reports suggested Sukh Ram passed away, prompting his grandson Aayush to issue a statement.

Stating that his grandfather is fighting the tough battle bravely, Aayush wrote in an Instagram post on Monday evening, “My grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a strong soul and fighting back bravely.”

Aayush Sharma also urged the media to not publish false news regarding Pandit Sukh Ram, and requested everyone to pray for his grandfather’s quick recovery. He further wrote, “To all the reports and rumours, in this testing time for our entire family, I kindly request everyone to pray for his well-being and refrain the media from paying heed to any false news. We would keep you updated and informed about his health at every step. Heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers.”

On the work front, Aayush Sharma was last seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ will be seen next in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, alongside superstar Salman Khan.

