Aayush Sharma training to be army officer for 'Kwatha'

Mumbai: Actor Aayush Sharma is preparing hard for his role of an Army officer in his next film "Kwatha". And to do justice to his role, he is taking Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) training.

"Mixed Martial Arts require discipline and hard work and I want to give my role everything that it demands. My character of an army officer is a disciplined man, who is fearless and fights like a warrior. Mixed Martial Arts is helping me understand actions and discipline better," Aayush said.

The "LoveYatri" actor is currently training in the same gym where Tiger Shroff also frequents.

"Kwatha" is being produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Karan Lalit Butani.