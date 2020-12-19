हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma's adorable and cutest new hairstylist is stealing our hearts!

Revealing him as the new hairstylist, Aayush Sharma showered his love on son Ahil. 

Aayush Sharma&#039;s adorable and cutest new hairstylist is stealing our hearts!

New Delhi: The young and dynamic actor Aayush Sharma is not just a remarkable actor but also a doting dad and his social media is the proof of it. In his latest post, Aayush revealed his new hairstylist as his son Ahil offers a makeover to the actor. 

Busy shooting for his upcoming next Antim, Aayush Sharma never misses an opportunity to spend quality time with his family and give glimpses into the adorable moments with his kids. 

In his latest post, Aayush Sharma shares an adorable picture with son Ahil with a hair comb that he used on his father.

Revealing him as the new hairstylist, Aayush Sharma showered his love on son Ahil. 

Aayush Sharma is a hands-on father to his two kids Ahil and Ayat. Despite his busy schedule, Aayush ensures spending quality time with his family and juggles his work and personal life with utmost perfection.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aayush SharmaAayush Sharma picshairstylist
Next
Story

It’s been a decade since I last spent New Year with family in Chandigarh: Ayushmann Khurrana
  • 1,00,04,599Confirmed
  • 1,45,136Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M32S

West Bengal : Home Minister Amit Shah visits Midnapur's Mahamaya Temple