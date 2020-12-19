Aayush Sharma's adorable and cutest new hairstylist is stealing our hearts!

New Delhi: The young and dynamic actor Aayush Sharma is not just a remarkable actor but also a doting dad and his social media is the proof of it. In his latest post, Aayush revealed his new hairstylist as his son Ahil offers a makeover to the actor.

Busy shooting for his upcoming next Antim, Aayush Sharma never misses an opportunity to spend quality time with his family and give glimpses into the adorable moments with his kids.

In his latest post, Aayush Sharma shares an adorable picture with son Ahil with a hair comb that he used on his father.

Revealing him as the new hairstylist, Aayush Sharma showered his love on son Ahil.

Aayush Sharma is a hands-on father to his two kids Ahil and Ayat. Despite his busy schedule, Aayush ensures spending quality time with his family and juggles his work and personal life with utmost perfection.

