Abdu Rozik Fulfills Young Fan's Wish On Birthday, Cuts Cake With Him- See Pic

New Delhi: Abdu Rozik, the cute Tajikistani singer, recently made a young boy's birthday celebrations unforgettable. Rudransh Gowani, the talented 13-year-old, had a fanboy moment after meeting Abdu, who fulfilled his wish by participating in his birthday celebrations at his home.

Abdu, who started singing on the streets and in markets of Panjakent, Tajikistan, as a child, has come a long way in pursuing his singing career. He participated in the Indian reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' and made headlines when he challenged Russian MMA fighter Hasbulla Magomedov, who also has dwarfism, to a fight. Abdu's journey has been an inspiration to many, and his humble attitude has made him a fan favorite.

Rudransh is a big admirer of Abdu. In fact, he admires Abdu more than any other popular actors. Rudransh's parents, Nidarshana and Ramesh Gowani, are entrepreneurs and philanthropists who have recently making headlines with their work at Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust are proud of their son and are glad to have had Abdu for fulfilling their son’s wish.

See the pic here

Apart from music, Rudransh is also passionate about Legos and horse riding. He recently assembled a Lego BOT that has multiple uses, showcasing his potential. He has also secured the 4th position in a horse-riding event organized by Decathlon. Rudransh also assists his mother in ideating and executing initiatives for their charitable trust, Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust. He actively participates in charity drives at orphanages and other places.

The meeting of these two young talents was a moment to cherish. Abdu, being a fan favorite, made Rudransh's birthday celebrations unforgettable. Rudransh's parents were overjoyed to see their son's happiness and were grateful to Abdu for fulfilling their son's wish. Rudransh's talent and potential have impressed many, and Abdu's humble nature has made him a role model.

The meeting of Abdu Rozik and Rudransh Gowani was a moment that both will remember for a long time. These two young talents have shown great commitment and passion towards their respective fields, inspiring many. We wish both these young talents all the success in their future endeavors.