Abdu Rozik Says 'Friendship Khatam' When Asked About MC Stan, Singer SLAMS Rapper For Spreading Lies

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 was one of the most loved TV reality shows and it became the talk of the town because of the friendships fan saw in this season. One of the most popular groups was 'mandali' of Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. While many of them remained friends even after the reality show, the ugly fall-out between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik grabbed many eyeballs.

The rift between the two started when during a recent event, the 19-year-old Tajikistan singer said 'mandali khatam.' Later, he also blamed the rapper for spreading lies and talking about the song they were supposed to do together. Abdu claimed that MC Stan never called him for the song but only asked to promote his solo song.

Recently, the singer was snapped at the airport where he directly told the paps that his friendship with MC Stan has now ended and he doesn't wanna talk about it anymore. Ye said, 'dosti khatam, meko baat ni karni.'

MC Stan has been ruling the headlines for his India tour. After Bigg Boss 16 win, he has been doing concerts in many cities. Earlier, during a social media LIVE, Abdu claimed that he has 8 million followers on Instagram and he doesn't need MC Stan. He also hinted that the rapper used him for publicity and for his own good.

#AbduRozik Exposed Chapri Stan in his live.



Abdu - I am 19yrs old and I have 8million followers.

I know many people follows me and I am not making video about drinking to disturb youth.



The singer even revealed their phone conversation and said that MC Stan did not even say hello and started talking badly on the call. He even said that the rapper is spreading lies in the media about their song when he doesn't even need it.

Bigg Boss 16 was one of the longer-running seasons of the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan.