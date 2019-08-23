Abhay Deol is 'grateful' to play villain in Tamil film

Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deol, who has mostly done positive roles in his career, will be seen playing a baddie in the Tamil movie "Hero". For him, playing villain was a natural progression.

"On the set of a movie called 'The Hero' where I play 'the villain!' Was a natural progression I guess, I've played the anti-hero through most of my career. Oh and this one's in Tamil ??! New language, new territory. Grateful," Abhay wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Along with the post, he shared a few photographs of himself from the set.

'Hero' is being directed by PS Mithran.