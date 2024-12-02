Dua Lipa recently thrilled Indian fans by performing a mashup of her hit song 'Levitating' and the Bollywood classic 'Woh Ladki Jo' at her Mumbai concert. The original song, picturised on Shah Rukh Khan in the film was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. While fans celebrated SRK’s iconic presence, they largely overlooked Abhijeet's contribution to the track, leaving the singer and his son, Jay Bhattacharya, deeply disappointed.

Abhijeet's Son Criticizes Lack of Recognition

Jay Bhattacharya took to Instagram to express his frustration over the neglect of his father’s work. Sharing his thoughts in an Instagram Story, Jay wrote, “The problem is that no one talks about it. What happened to Woh Ladki Jo – Abhijeet? Unfortunately, we live in a country where not one news outlet or Instagram page has mentioned the voice and the artists of this song. Why has it always been about actors in this country? I’m sure when @dualipa heard this song, she must have heard it, not seen it, and not appreciated the man that has sung this song, and yes, it is not SRK."

He further emphasized, “It is @abhijeetbhattacharya and @anumalikmusic. I’m sorry, but this song is called Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai – Abhijeet wherever you search it. But somehow the media in this country never lets a singer get his due. And then people ask me why I don’t try and sing for Bollywood."

Abhijeet Bhattacharya re-shared his son’s message, voicing his agreement. Although composer Anu Malik did not share the same post, he commented on the concert’s buzz around his composition, writing, “Dua Lipa ke concert main bhi sabse zyada baat Anu Malik ke gaane ki ho rahi hai."

Dua Lipa’s performance of the fan-made mashup at the MMRDA BKC venue in Mumbai created a buzz online, with several videos circulating on social media. The concert also drew a star-studded audience, including Radhika Merchant, wife of Anant Ambani, and Anand Piramal, husband of Isha Ambani.

This event was part of a larger initiative addressing hunger and malnutrition, contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. Dua Lipa's concert aimed to raise awareness and funds for this critical cause. It marked her second visit to India, following her 2019 performance at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai.