close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
abhinav bindra

Abhinav Bindra an excellent mentor for next-gen athletes: Anil Kapoor

It was reported that Anil and his son Harshvardhan Kapoor will be starring in Bindra's biopic. 

Abhinav Bindra an excellent mentor for next-gen athletes: Anil Kapoor
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor says Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra is an excellent mentor for the next generation of athletes.

Anil on Monday shared this tweet by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog: "Extremely encouraging to see India's only individual Gold Medalist @Abhinav_Bindra strive to create an ecosystem for aspiring young talent to be at par with global best practices Such committment and initiative are sure to help next generation of athletes win medals. True champion."

The Bollywood star replied: "We couldn't agree more... Abhinav Bindra is an excellent inspiration and mentor for the next generation of athletes!"

It was reported that Anil and his son Harshvardhan Kapoor will be starring in Bindra's biopic. Harshvardhan will be seen essaying the role of Abhinav in the film.

 

Tags:
abhinav bindraAnil KapoorAthletesOlympic gold medallistshooter
Next
Story

Incredibly bold move: Gul Panag on government's Kashmir decision

Must Watch

PT1H5M22S

Article 370 and 35A scrapped, no more special status for Jammu and Kashmir: 5 things you should know