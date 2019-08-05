Abhinav Bindra an excellent mentor for next-gen athletes: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor says Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra is an excellent mentor for the next generation of athletes.

Anil on Monday shared this tweet by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog: "Extremely encouraging to see India's only individual Gold Medalist @Abhinav_Bindra strive to create an ecosystem for aspiring young talent to be at par with global best practices Such committment and initiative are sure to help next generation of athletes win medals. True champion."

The Bollywood star replied: "We couldn't agree more... Abhinav Bindra is an excellent inspiration and mentor for the next generation of athletes!"

It was reported that Anil and his son Harshvardhan Kapoor will be starring in Bindra's biopic. Harshvardhan will be seen essaying the role of Abhinav in the film.