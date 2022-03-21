हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla admits Rubina Dilaik is a ‘bigger star’ than him, says it would be foolish not to accept it

"Somebody would be a fool who doesn’t admit she is more successful," says Abhinav Shukla on Rubina Dilaik's success.

Abhinav Shukla admits Rubina Dilaik is a ‘bigger star’ than him, says it would be foolish not to accept it

New Delhi: Television power couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are breaking gender stereotypes. The couple whose popularity soared after they featured together in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. Rubina won the coveted trophy on the show and Abhinav was ecstatic by her win. He also doesn’t have qualms accepting that his wife is a “bigger star” and does not have any insecurities about her achievements.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Abhinav said, “We’ve to be practical about it. It is what it is. Somebody would be a fool who doesn’t admit she is more successful. She is doing more work than I am, that’s a fact. So if I try to say, ‘nahi yaar hum dono barabar hain (both of us are equally successful),’ that’s when she needs to compensate. But I know she is more successful than me, but that’s the profession, once she is at home, she is my wife.”

He further added, “We don’t bring our baggages home. We are not competing. We are professionally sorted. At home, we don’t talk about work”.

Rubina also praised her husband for making her comfortable about their situation and normalising it that she is more successful career-wise. “He has made me feel and be so comfortable with the fact that it is absolutely normal for a woman to be more successful than a man. He has vocalised the thought that ‘Rubina, today, tomorrow or any given point of time, if you are at a higher ladder of success, fame-wise, money-wise or anything, I am there for you, for you to understand that it’s normal and we’ve to normalise it,'” she shared.

 

On the work front, Rubina and Abhinav are currently starring together in the MXPlayer series Wanderlust.

