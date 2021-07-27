हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jayanthi

Abhinaya Sharadhe Jayanthi dies, Dabangg 3 actor Kichcha Sudeepa mourns demise

Posting a picture of the late actress, he wrote "A Beautiful human, Humble, Loving and Positive. She will be missed. Rest in peace Jayanthi Amma."

Abhinaya Sharadhe Jayanthi dies, Dabangg 3 actor Kichcha Sudeepa mourns demise
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Bengaluru: Actor Kichcha Sudeepa, known for his work in Kannada films and who was last seen in Bollywood in "Dabangg 3", took to social media to share his condolences over the demise of yesteryear Kannada actress Jayanthi.

Sudeepa took to Twitter on Monday to share his feelings.

Posting a picture of the late actress, he wrote "A Beautiful human, Humble, Loving and Positive. She will be missed. Rest in peace Jayanthi Amma."

The late actress was known for her vast body of work in the Kannada film industry. Owing to her success, she was given the moniker of 'Abhinaya Sharadhe' (The goddess of acting). She died in her sleep on Monday at the age of 76.

The actress was known for her work in not just Kannada, but also Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema.

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeepa has Kannada films "Kotigobba 3" and "Vikrant Rona". Recently actress Jacqueline Fernandez announced that she will be seen in "Vikrant Rona".

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JayanthiJayanthi diesSudeepaJayanthi deadkichcha sudeepaKannada filmsAbhinaya Sharade Jayanthi
Next
Story

Raj Kundra's bank accounts in Kanpur seized by Mumbai Crime Branch

Must Watch

PT3M57S

Fraudsters selling water mixed with branded milk packets, secrets uncovered in FDA raid