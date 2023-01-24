topStoriesenglish2565322
Abhineta Meets Neta: Maniesh Paul Shares An Adorable Picture With Smriti Irani, Fans Are In Love

Sipping hot tea in the cold winters of Delhi, Maniesh Paul visited Honourable Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, who is also fondly known as Tulsi Virani from Indian Television's most successful show in history 'Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.' 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Earlier last year too Maniesh Paul paid a visit to Smriti Irani, wherein the duo enjoyed cups of Kadha amidst the Covid times.

New Delhi: Actor and host Maniesh Paul took to his social media to share an adorable picture with actor turned politician Smriti Irani, with a fun and witty caption, as the duo met in Delhi for tea. 

Sipping hot tea in the cold winters of Delhi, Maniesh Paul visited Honourable Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, who is also fondly known as Tulsi Virani from Indian Television's most successful show in history 'Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.' 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

Maniesh shared the picture saying, "When an abhineta met a neta who was once an abhineta!! @smritiiraniofficial ma’am thank you so much for taking out time for me…always a pleasure to see you and thanks for the warmth you always showed me with HUGE RESPECT!"

Earlier last year too Maniesh Paul paid a visit to Smriti Irani, wherein the duo enjoyed cups of Kadha amidst the Covid times. 

On the work front, after enjoying accolades and love from the audience and critics alike for his entertaining and impactful performance in JugJugg Jeeyo, Maniesh Paul is currently gearing for his digital debut, featuring the actor in an all-new avatar. 

Maniesh Paul also regularly makes headlines for his much-loved podcast, known for unfolding interesting, untold and engaging conversations with guests from different walks of life, like  Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Prajakta Koli, Anu Mallik, Krushna Abhishek, and Govinda amongst others.

