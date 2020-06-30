Abhishek Bachchan announces trailer launch of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' via video!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' will stream on Amazon Prime Videos. Ahead of its trailer launch on July 1, 2020, Bachchan junior, Nithya Menen along with their co-stars of the show decided to catch up on a video call to watch the trailer.

The star cast looked elated to watch the trailer together and couldn’t contain their excitement for their viewers to watch it live with them tomorrow at the exclusive YouTube Live Premiere. Check out Bachchan junior's tweet:

The much-awaited season 2 of Amazon Original series will be unveiled on July 10, 2020. It has been written and directed by Mayank Sharma.

In the first part of 'Breathe' ( 2018), south superstar R Madhavan played the lead and it received rave reviews from masses and classes alike. In the second season, Bachchan junior plays the lead and whereas Amit Sadh will be seen reprising his role of senior inspector Kabir Sawant.

South actress Nithya Menen also makes her digital debut with season 2 of Breathe and the stellar cast also includes actress Sayami Kher.