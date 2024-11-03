Abhishek Bachchan Defended By Simi Garewal Amid Affair Rumors With Nimrat Kaur

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has recently been in the spotlight due to swirling link-up rumours with his ‘Dasvi’ co-star, Nimrat Kaur.

As speculation mounts, the Bachchan family finds itself under intense media scrutiny, particularly amid reports of an alleged feud involving Aishwarya Rai. In the midst of this, veteran actress and talk show host Simi Garewal has been defending the Bachchan family on social media.

Most recently, Garewal, known for her close ties to the Bachchan family, reshared an old video of Abhishek discussing his views on commitment and loyalty in relationships.

The clip is from Simi Garewal’s popular show “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal”, where Abhishek appeared in 2003. In the video, the actor can be heard saying, “Call me old-fashioned, but I have nothing against being frivolous. I have nothing against people wanting to have fun with both of the constants; then, by all means, enjoy yourselves. But if you have committed to somebody on whatever level, then abide by that commitment; otherwise, don’t make it.”

The actor added, “I personally feel that as a man, if you commit to a woman, even if you get caught up with her boyfriend, you should be loyal to her. Men are usually accused of being very disloyal; I have never been able to understand that, and I don’t agree with it. It disgusts me.” Simi previously slammed a social media post that alleged Amitabh ignored Aishwarya Rai while showing support for his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Simi criticised the video for making unfounded comments about the Bachchan family without any real understanding of the situation. She commented on the video, “You people don’t know ANYTHING. Stop it.” Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai celebrated her 51st birthday on November 1. Surprisingly, the Bachchan family did not share any posts to wish the actress, and the absence of birthday wishes from family members, including Abhishek, was particularly noted by fans. In July, Aishwarya attended Anant Ambani’s wedding solo with her daughter, Aaradhya, while the Bachchan family was present in full force, further fuelling speculation about potential issues in her marriage.