Abhishek Bachchan denies reports of dad Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised, says 'must be his duplicate'

New Delhi: Reports of megastar Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised after being injured on the sets had created a scare online. However, soon it turned out to be a rumour. And finally son Abhishek Bachchan denied such reports calling it a rumour.

Abhishek Bachchan told entertainment portal Spotboye.com, "That must be his duplicate in the hospital."

After these false reports were refuted, Bachchan senior fans heaved a sigh of relief.

Sometime back, Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya - all were rushed to Nanavati hospital and after a battle with the deadly novel coronavirus, the family recovered.

While Aishwarya and Aaradhya had mild symptoms, Big B and Abhishek remained in the hospital for several days.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is these seen hosting 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12'.