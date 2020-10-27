हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan denies reports of dad Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised, says 'must be his duplicate'

Finally son Abhishek Bachchan denied such reports calling it a rumour. 

Abhishek Bachchan denies reports of dad Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised, says &#039;must be his duplicate&#039;

New Delhi: Reports of megastar Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised after being injured on the sets had created a scare online. However, soon it turned out to be a rumour. And finally son Abhishek Bachchan denied such reports calling it a rumour. 

Abhishek Bachchan told entertainment portal Spotboye.com, "That must be his duplicate in the hospital."

After these false reports were refuted, Bachchan senior fans heaved a sigh of relief. 

Sometime back, Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya - all were rushed to Nanavati hospital and after a battle with the deadly novel coronavirus, the family recovered. 

While Aishwarya and Aaradhya had mild symptoms, Big B and Abhishek remained in the hospital for several days. 

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is these seen hosting 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12'. 

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAbhishek BachchanBig BAmitabh Bachchan hospitalisedCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Choreographer Terence Lewis's dance video with Nora Fatehi on 'Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai' goes viral - Watch
  • 79,09,959Confirmed
  • 1,19,014Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M2S

Video: Emmanuel Macron's final assault against radical Islam in France irks many Islamic nations