Abhishek Bachchan Folds Hand As He Gets Spotted At The Airport With Jaya Bachchan And Shweta, Fans Ask ‘Where Is Aishwarya?’

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan was seen making an exit at the airport today along with his sister Shweta Bachchan and mom Jaya Bachchan, the actor very politely greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as Jaya and Shweta walked along. This video has been creating quite a stir online as fans are questioning Abhishek about Aishwarya missing from the frame. Over time Ash and Abhi haven't been spotted together especially along with Jaya and Shweta and that often starts the speculation of all not being well in the Bachchan parivaar.

One user commented on the below video: "Feeling sad for Abhishek ...how he must have got brainwashed ....when a women should be at her sasural and taking cate of her family ....but instead she chooses her make and plants hatred in the mind of her brother ....this is what happens ...look at Abhishek, the glow and positivity which he got from Aish is visible on his face ....but look how insecure, dim and entitled vibes these two mother and daughter are giving .....this is a downfall ...hope Abhi gets to see their reality before its too late". Another user said, " Such guys should not get married who can't take a stand for wife and children”. One more user called Abhishek spineless.

When Abhishek Bachchan reacted to his divorce rumours with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Just few weeks ago Junior B created a stir on the internet as he liked the divorce post, and the speculation started as to whether the actor is hinting at his separation from his wife Aishwarya, while lately Abhishek reacted to the news by saying things blew out of proportion and he is still married to his wife, and said, ‘Sorry’.