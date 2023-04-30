topStoriesenglish2600915
Abhishek Bachchan Gives Savage Reply To Troll Who Asks Him To Let Aishwarya Rai Work

Abhishek Bachchan hit back at a troll who said that he should take care of daughter Aaradhya and let wife Aishwarya Rai sign more movies.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 10:25 AM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: This is not the first time that Abhishek Bachchan has been questioned about his wife`s professional choices and so on. But the junior Bachchan knows how to shut down the trolls and he came up with a befitting reply. Praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan`s latest release `Ponniyin Selvan 2` Abhishek wrote on Twitter on Saturday, "#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam@chiyaan@trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan." 

In that thread, a person commented, "As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya." Retorting back to the said person, Abhishek wrote, "Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn't need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves."  

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film`s narration. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has been entrusted with the music for the film. Actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles in the second installment of the epic drama that narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty.  

The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy`s five-part novel series of the same name. ‘Ponniyin Selvan Part 1’ covered one-third of the novel series and the rest is expected to be told in the second part. Earlier, Aishwarya and Abhishek worked together in Mani Ratnam`s directorial `Guru` which was a landmark movie in their careers. 

