Abhishek Bachchan Liked The Divorce Post Due To THIS Reason And It Has Nothing To Do With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And His Relationship

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan was making headlines after he liked a divorce post and it only united that the actor indirectly reacted to his constant divorce rumours with his wife and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But was actually Abhishek talking about tension in his home, or it was just a reaction to the post that was written by Aishwarya's friend? After all the hullabaloo of the assumption that it was Abhiskek's indirect hint towards his divorce, now it is claimed by the writer of the article over the divorce that the only reason Jr Bachchan liked the article was Aishwarya's friend's contribution to the article named Zirat Marker.

Heena Khandlwal took to her Instagram handle and clarified the reason behind Abhishek liking the divorce post," “I am not familiar with his personal life, but it seems his single like on the post has been blown out of proportion. While he certainly doesn’t need me to defend him, I feel a bit disheartened that my Instagram story highlighting his like has contributed to this situation."

While many feel that this is a damage control others are taking a sigh of relief. One user reacted, "So this divorce post which people took as a confirmation of divorce is him being a supportive partner and therefore may be a confirmation of not being divorced." While others feel it's a crazy plot twist.

The said post tagged Abhishek liked to read," When love stops being easy". Recently Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived separately at Ambani's wedding but they were very much sitting together at the event and it only showed they are very much together.