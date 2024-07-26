Abhishek Bachchan Once Gave THIS Marriage Advice To Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan sparked his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after liking the post of marriage difficulties, however later it was clarified that it was nothing to do with his relationship status with wife Aishwarya but the author who wrote the article happened to be his wife's friend.

As the divorce rumours between Ash and Abhi have been doing the rounds for quite a time now, this old video of the actor has resurfaced online where he speaking to the media along with Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan and answered the question of what marriage advice he would give to the Animal star.

To which the Abhishek promptly replied, "He doesn’t need advice. Look, he decided to get married, she decided to marry him because they are in love with each other, and that’s the only thing that matters. Love each other, respect each other… that’s what matters.”

Ranbir interrupted and humorously directed to Kartik and said how they both would be advising him over marriage, to which Kartik replied," "They were saying don’t marry,” Abhishek continued, "We’re truly brothers in arms, we take care of our own. Now we’re planning for him.".



Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for 16 years and later the couple even celebrated their togetherness by posting pictures on Instagram. On the professional front, Abhishek will be seen playing the role of a villain in Shah Rukh Khan's King starring Suhana Khan too helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

