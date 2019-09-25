close

Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan 'overjoyed' with father Amitabh Bachchan's Dada Saheb Phalke glory

On the work front, Abhishek is currently shooting for his upcoming film "The Big Bull" which is being helmed by Kookie Gulati.

Abhishek Bachchan &#039;overjoyed&#039; with father Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s Dada Saheb Phalke glory

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan is "overjoyed" with the announcement that his father Amitabh Bachchan is being honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke award, the highest honour in the field of cinema in India.

He took to Twitter to express his joy. "Overjoyed and so, so proud! #ProudSon".

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote on Twitter while announcing the news on Tuesday.

Abhishek's tweet came in reply to the minister's tweet.

On the work front, Abhishek is currently shooting for his upcoming film "The Big Bull" which is being helmed by Kookie Gulati.

 

