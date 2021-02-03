हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bunty Walia

Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon attend Bunty Walia's father's prayer meet

A prayer meeting for Walia's late father was held at a gurdwara in Khar, Mumbai on Wednesday. Several B-town celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and Siddhanth Kapoor attended the meet. Karanvir Bohra was also present at the prayer meet to pay homage to the departed. 

Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon attend Bunty Walia&#039;s father&#039;s prayer meet
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Film producer Bunty Walia’s father Pirthi Paul Singh breathed his last on Sunday (January 31). He was 90. 

Walia, along with his wife Venessa Walia was spotted at his father's prayer meet. Other family members and friends were also seen at the meet. Karanvir Bohra was also present at the prayer meet to pay homage to the departed. 

Walia, along with his wife Venessa Walia was spotted at his father’s prayer meet. Other family members and friends were also seen at the meet. Karanvir Bohra was also present at the prayer meet to pay homage to the departed. 

On Sunday, stars like Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Abhishek Bachchan were clicked outside Walia’s house, who went to pay their condolences to the producer. 

Walia has been a known Bollywood name for quite a while now, with films like ‘Lamhaa’, ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’, ‘Ek Ajnabee’, ‘Chowky’ to name a few.

 

