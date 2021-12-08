Abhishek Bachchan recalls how father Amitabh Bachchan had to 'borrow money from his staff to put food on the table'

New Delhi: Talented actor Abhishek Bachchan got reviews for his performance in the recently released thriller Bob Biswas. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's star son recently recalled the tough times his family had to face and revealed how he left his university in Boston to rush back to India.

Opening up about his family's financial's crisis on The Ranveer Show podcast, Abhishek said, "I spoke to my father from college. My family was going through a difficult financial time. And I just felt like a son, although I might not have been qualified at that point in time, that I needed to be with my father. Even for moral support. He’s a big guy on moral support. He likes to know his family’s around."

“I said I can’t be here sitting in Boston when my father doesn’t know how he’s going to get dinner. And that’s how bad it was. And he said it publicly. He had to borrow money from his staff to put food on the table. I just felt morally obliged to be with him. I called him and I said ‘You know dad, I think I want to leave college halfway and come back and just be with you, try and help you in whatever way. At least you’ll know that your boy is next to you and he’s there for you,” added Abhishek Bachchan.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan's act in 'Bob Biswas' received a warm response from fans. Abhishek plays the unlikely but deadly contract killer in the film. In fact, Big B too shared on social media how proud he was of his son after the trailer was released online.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh in lead roles, the film is a crime-drama set against the backdrop of a love story and showcases the dual life led by a contract killer, Bob Biswas.

Bob Biswas is a spin-off of a popular character from Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 cult mystery thriller film, Kahaani.



Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, ‘Bob Biswas’ is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021.