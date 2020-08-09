हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan returns home after coronavirus treatment, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda welcome him with adorable posts

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek were hospitalised on July 11 after testing positive for COVID-19. While Big B was discharged last weekend, Abhishek returned home on Saturday. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shwetabachchan

New Delhi: "Welcome home Bhaiyu. God is great", wrote megastar Amitabh Bachchan as soon as his actor son Abhishek Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital after testing negative for coronavirus on Saturday. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek were hospitalised on July 11 after testing positive for COVID-19. While Big B was discharged last weekend, Abhishek returned home on Saturday. 

On Abhishek's recovery from COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude towards God and fans. In another tweet, he shared a picture of his son, and wrote, "Abhishek tests negative for COVID-19 .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home .. GOD IS GREAT ..  thank you Ef and well-wishers for your PRAYERS .."

Meanwhile, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda welcome him by sharing an adorable photo of the actor from his childhood days and captioned it with a heart emoticon. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Big B and Abhishek constantly gave shared their health updates on social media. On Saturday ahead of getting discharged, the actor shared this: 

Besides the father-son duo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were also tested COVID-19 positive on July 12. However, they were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus on July 27.

