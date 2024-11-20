Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Amitabh Bachchan’s Unique Way of Handling Traffic Rule Violators

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan recently shared an interesting anecdote about his father the legendary Amitabh Bachchan as he appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati along with his, ‘I Want To Talk’ filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Abhishek revealed that Big B has a habit of clicking pictures of vehicles that violate traffic rules and ensuring that they are reported to the authorities.

When asked who is the better driver, Amitabh Bachchan raises his hand, to which Abhishek asks his father to keep quiet. The actor later said that his father drives less and talks to people more instead of focusing on driving. Abhishek said, “Koi ghalat raaste se agaya, phone nikaal k unka photo lenge. Bolenge, 'Traffic police ko bhejunga ki yeh light todd k nikal raha hai'. Aur woh soch raha hai, 'Aare Amitabh Bachchan toh mera selfie leraha hai”.

This anecdote left Amitabh Bachchan a tad bit embarrassed and the audience couldn't stop laughing. The father and son were sheer entertainment on the show and indeed they grabbed maximum attention from the audience due to their camaraderie.