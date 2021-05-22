हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan shares poster by Mumbai Police: 'Abhi' fist bump, 'Shek' hands later please!'

The 'Bluff Master' star took to Instagram and shared a poster featuring him in a monochromatic frame. 

Abhishek Bachchan shares poster by Mumbai Police: &#039;Abhi&#039; fist bump, &#039;Shek&#039; hands later please!&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan on Monday shared a poster by Mumbai Police that had a new twist to the normal way of greeting each other - shaking hands- amid the pandemic.

The 'Bluff Master' star took to Instagram and shared a poster featuring him in a monochromatic frame. The photograph shared by Mumbai Police had a breakdown of the actor's first name, in reference to shaking hands amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

It read, " 'Abhi' fist bump, 'Shek' (shake) hands when it's safer please!"

Spreading the word across people, the 'Drona' actor gave a caption by using the titles of his movies 'Dhoom' and 'Ludo' and urged people to stay indoors and spend time with family.
"Couldn't agree more @mumbaipolice." 

"Ghar baitho, family ke saath "Dhoom" machao, "Ludo" khelo. Safe raho," (with a winking eye emoticon)," wrote Bachchan alongside the post. 

In the post shared by the Instagram handle of Mumbai Police, they wrote, "'Guru', Mumbai ho ya 'Delhi-6' feet distance zaruri hai! Social distancing ko 'abhi alvida na kehna'. #NoBahaneToLoiter #BeBollyGood #StayHomeStaySafe #TakingOnCorona."

The 'Big Bull' actor more often uses his social media handles to spread awareness about the COVID-19 norms. Earlier last month, the actor took to Instagram and posted a selfie wearing a mask, and requested people to take the most necessary precaution amid the pandemic.

On the work front, Abhishek, who was last seen in the biographical drama, 'The Big Bull', has 'Dasvi' and 'Bob Biswas' in the pipeline. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Abhishek BachchanMumbai PoliceCOVID-19 normsSocial media
Next
Story

Here's what Lara Dutta advised India's Adline Castelino before Miss Universe 2020

Must Watch

PT12M49S

DNA: Report of 'MIG 21', which defeats its own airmen