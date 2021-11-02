हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
happy birthday Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan shares sweet birthday note for 'Wifey' Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Monday night, shared a sweet birthday post for his wife and star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, wishing her on the special occasion.

Abhishek Bachchan shares sweet birthday note for &#039;Wifey&#039; Aishwarya Rai
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Monday night, shared a sweet birthday post for his wife and star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, wishing her on the special occasion.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and wished his partner by posting a lovely image of her along with a short, love-filled note that read, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you..."

 

The post was quickly flooded with lots of love from the star couple's fans, including some celebs too. Bipasha Basu and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared heart emojis on the birthday post.

Aishwarya too shared an Instagram post on her birthday, which featured her along with Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Expressing her love for them, in the caption, she wrote, "I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND BEYOND."

Earlier in the day, several actors like Anushka Sharma and Madhuri Dixit Nene had posted heartwarming wishes for the birthday girl.

Aishwarya, who has been on an acting hiatus, will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
happy birthday Aishwarya RaiAish birthday posthusband Abhishek Bachchanspecial post
Next
Story

Ankita Lokhande shares a steamy kiss with beau Vicky Jain at Diwali party

Must Watch

PT18M44S

DNA: Passion for money over passion?