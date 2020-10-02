हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan shuts troll who asks him if he has 'hash', and his reply will win you over!

All the big names such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut amongst others have all been subjected to massive trolling or hate comments at some point in time. 

Abhishek Bachchan shuts troll who asks him if he has &#039;hash&#039;, and his reply will win you over!

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan is known for having a cool demeanour. He is seldom seen involved in any of the controversies yet trolls often try and drop a nasty comment on his social media wall, to grab attention

However, this time when a person on Twitter asked Abhishek Bachchan if he has 'hash', junior B gave an epic reply which surely left the troll's lips sealed. Abhishek responded writing: No! Sorry. Don’t do that. But will be very happy to help you and introduce you to @MumbaiPolice am sure they, will be very happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you. 

Further, another one asked him 'How did you get next movies after Drona?', to which Bachchan junior politely replied writing: I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. जब तक जीवन है , संघर्ष है।

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in web-series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' and received a warm response from fans. He will next be seen in 'The Big Bull', which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, and Ludo, which will be premiered on Netflix.

 

