Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan starts shooting for next film
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for director Kookie Gulati's yet-untitled-film.

Abhishek on Monday posted a photograph of the film's clapboard and captioned it: "Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes. Ajay Devgn, Kookie Gulati."

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn films. The film marks the reunion of Ajay and Abhishek seven years after "Bol Bachchan".

Other details related to the film are under wraps.

Gulati has previously helmed movies like "Prince" and "Pyare Mohan".

 

