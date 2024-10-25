Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan's old videos with her Dasvi co-star Nimrit Kaur are going viral ever since the speculations are rife of him having a relationship with the actress. A Reddit post claims that Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have parted ways due to the actor allegedly cheating on his wife with the actress.

And now an old video of Abhishek and Nimrit is grabbing eyeballs where she is seen saying that how marriages don't say long last as she was sharing her opinion over the interviewer being associated with the company for more than 15 years, and mentioned how marriages don't last this long, sooner Abhishek tells her thanks, later Nimrit laughs off and says that she didn't mean anything and it was a compliment for him.

In the same video, Abhishek is questioned about being married to Ash for 16 years and he corrects the interviewer about the month of their marriage. Further Abhishek was all praise for his wife, Aishwarya and mentioned how it's high time to accept women are superior to men," I think it’s high time we acknowledge that women are the superior species compared to men".

Abhishek even called himself lucky to have a partner like Aishwarya. Lately, Abhishek missed the family dinner from Ash's family side and once again the speculation started about their divorce.