Abhishek Bachchan wishes his ‘hero’ dad Amitabh Bachchan on his 79th birthday- Watch!

New Delhi: The Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan turns a year older today, i.e on October 11 (Monday). On the occasion of Big B’s 79th birthday, his son Abhishek Bachchan who is popularly known as Junior Bachchan has penned a heart-warming post for his beloved father.

In the post, he shared a video of Big B and tagged him as his idol and friend.

Sharing the post on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “My hero, my idol, my friend, my father!

Happy birthday Dad.

Love you.”

Not only that, Abhishek who was in Paris along with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, have also made their way back to the city in order to be with senior Bachchan on his special day. The trio was spotted at Mumbai airport.

For the unversed, Big B is a star performer who is known for his acting prowess and stellar performances. He has completed 50 years in Bollywood and has more than 190 films to his credit.

He shot to fame with films like – Sholay, Chehre, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Badla, and Mohabbatein among others.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri got married in 1973. The duo first met on the sets of the film 'Guddi' and Jaya was the first one to develop feelings for the actor. The power couple is a proud parents to two children - Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.