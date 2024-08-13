New Delhi: One of the power couples of Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been in the news recently with all kinds of rumours about trouble in their paradise floating around. Putting an end to this speculation, the talented junior Bachchan in his recent interaction with Bollywood UK Media, addressed the divorce rumours.

'Still Married, Sorry': Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek reportedly flaunted his wedding ring and said he is ‘still married.’ According to The Times Of India, several reports quoted the superstar as saying: "I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it. Still Married, Sorry."

His response comes after a deepfake video surfaced online, suggesting that Abhishek and Aishwarya have headed for a split.

Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Divorce Rumours

Rumours about of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce gained ground after Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding last month. This was followed by Abhishek liking a an Instagram post about rising grey divorces.

Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai's Wedding

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007, and the couple have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. Together, they featured in movies including Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. The actor also has Remo D’souza’s 'Be Happy', co-starring Nora Fatehi and a film with Shoojit Sircar.



