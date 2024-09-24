Abhishek Banerjee On TVF’s Impact On Young Actors: 'Our Generation Was Lucky That We Had A Platform Like TVF'

New Delhi: In a recent interview, actor Abhishek Banerjee, known for his role as Bhati in the hit series 'TVF Pitchers', reflected on the transformative influence of The Viral Fever (TVF) on his career and the entertainment landscape. Banerjee praised TVF as a production house that has consistently delivered relatable and engaging content, resonating deeply with audiences.

He highlighted the visionary leadership of TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, who began creating content on YouTube at a time when few recognized the platform’s potential. Initially skeptical, Banerjee acknowledged that TVF’s success has been nothing short of remarkable, stating, Our generation was lucky to have TVF, which opened doors for us to work on content that audiences genuinely love. This opportunity, he noted, has instilled confidence in many actors in the industry today.

TVF has firmly established itself as a pioneer in the Indian web series space, delivering cult classics like 'Permanent Roommates', 'Hostel Daze', 'TVF Pitchers', and 'TVF Tripling'. With its knack for creating content that resonates with today’s youth, the production house continues to set new benchmarks in storytelling.

This year, TVF has once again dominated the scene with a lineup of successful shows, including 'Sapne Vs Everyone', 'Very Parivarik', 'Panchayat Season 3', 'Kota Factory Season 3', 'Gullak Season 4', and 'Arranged Couple'. As the digital landscape evolves, TVF remains at the forefront, shaping the future of Indian entertainment.