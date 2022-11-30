Abhishek Banerjee reveals Amitabh Bachchan is his role model, says, ‘I want to do something he did in Deewar’

New Delhi: With his amazing performances in web series and films, Abhishek Banerjee has made a distinct place for himself. Starting his career as a casting director to become an actor, he has come a long way in his journey in which the megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been the biggest motivation.

Recently during an interview with an entertainment portal, when he was asked about his role model, Abhishek said, "Amitabh Bachchan,” he added further, “I've learned humor from him, I've learned action from him. I've learned intensity from him. And I still learn from him.”

“Whenever I'm in doubt, I watch a Bachchan movie and I get motivated and I go on sets and I try to do my best. He has been one of my biggest inspirations throughout my childhood, adulthood and acting career,” he further added.

Moreover, while asked about his dream role, he said, “I want to do something that he did in Deewar. The angst in Vijay in Deewar is what I want to play. I hope I get the opportunity to play that kind of role in my lifetime. That's the kind of role I wanted to like in a character, his angst is something which is really attractive and I really want to play. My characters Hathoda/Vishal Tyagi are almost a tribute to him. The silence, the aggression, that was my way of doing it. But it comes from a lot of angst, Vishal Tyagi Ke Andar bhot angst hai.”

On the work front, Abhishek is making waves around with his performance in ‘Bhediya’, further which he will be seen in the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial, 'Apurva', he will be sharing the screen with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Rana Naidu, Dream Girl 2, and was recently seen as a lead in Nazar Andaaz.