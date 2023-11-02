Abhishek Kapoor Is All Praises Sara Ali Khan, Says 'She Has Potential And Drive'

New Delhi: Once again, Sara Ali Khan, the actress who made her Bollywood debut in "Kedarnath" directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is making waves. Her versatility and devotion to her craft were praised by this well-known filmmaker who recently showered her with praise.

Abhishek Kapoor was effusive in his praise of Sara during a recent media engagement. He praised her for her versatility in trying out different genres and her ability to make headlines for the right reasons—films, fashion statements, or daring family vacations, among other things. Without a doubt, Sara has grown to be a role model and inspiration to her followers.

Abhishek Kapoor, who played a pivotal role in Sara's early career, shared his thoughts on the budding star. In one of his recent interviews, he stated, "Sara was driven. And if you’re driven and hardworking, half the battle is won. Then there’s so much to learn. You are a student of cinema and craft, whichever craft you pick in the cinema business. She has the drive and potential."

In the movie, she played the lead role of Mukku, a young woman who falls in love with a porter named Mansoor, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods and is a love story that unfolds in the midst of the natural disaster.

Sara Ali Khan received positive reviews for her performance in "Kedarnath," and the film marked the beginning of her career in the Indian film industry. Since then, she has appeared in several other successful Bollywood films and has become a popular actress in the industry.

These words from a seasoned filmmaker like Abhishek Kapoor speak volumes about Sara's commitment to her craft. It's not just about the glamour and the spotlight; it's about a young actress who is determined to learn and grow in the world of cinema.

As Sara's impressive journey in the film industry continues, her upcoming projects, including 'Metro In Dino,' 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' and 'Murder Mubarak,' are highly anticipated by her fans.