close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek spends pool time with Aishwarya, Aaradhya

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is celebrating his 12th wedding anniversary in the Maldives, has posted a photograph his "girls" -- wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya -- enjoying quality time in the pool.

Abhishek spends pool time with Aishwarya, Aaradhya

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is celebrating his 12th wedding anniversary in the Maldives, has posted a photograph his "girls" -- wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya -- enjoying quality time in the pool.

The "Refugee" actor has been actively sharing images from his vacation on Instagram. In the latest image, Aishwarya is seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and is striking a pose with her daughter in her arms. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Abhishek captioned the image: "Happiness, My girls.."

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in April 2007 and welcomed their bundle of joy, Aaradhya, in 2011.

The star couple have shared screen space in several films such as "Kuch Naa Kaho", "Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke", "Dhoom 2", "Umrao Jaan" and "Guru". Their last film together was filmmaker Mani Ratnam's "Raavan".

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in "Fanney Khan" while Abhishek was last seen in "Manmarziyaan" along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Tags:
Aishwarya Raiaradhaya bachchanKuch Naa KahoDhaai Akshar Prem Ke
Next
Story

Adah Sharma in film on sex reassignment surgery

Must Watch

PT5M56S

Zee exclusive: In conversation with BJP's leader Smriti Irani