Abhishek spends pool time with Aishwarya, Aaradhya

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is celebrating his 12th wedding anniversary in the Maldives, has posted a photograph his "girls" -- wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya -- enjoying quality time in the pool.

The "Refugee" actor has been actively sharing images from his vacation on Instagram. In the latest image, Aishwarya is seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and is striking a pose with her daughter in her arms.

Abhishek captioned the image: "Happiness, My girls.."

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in April 2007 and welcomed their bundle of joy, Aaradhya, in 2011.

The star couple have shared screen space in several films such as "Kuch Naa Kaho", "Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke", "Dhoom 2", "Umrao Jaan" and "Guru". Their last film together was filmmaker Mani Ratnam's "Raavan".

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in "Fanney Khan" while Abhishek was last seen in "Manmarziyaan" along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.