AbRam keeps up with 'family tradition' of Taekwondo

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam is keeping up with the family tradition of Taekwondo and is now a yellow belt in the sport.

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam is keeping up with the family tradition of Taekwondo and is now a yellow belt in the sport.

Shah Rukh, whose other two children -- Suhana and Aryan -- are also trained in the sport, took to Twitter to share a photograph of his three children in Taekwondo outfits. 

"Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan' Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher Fight Club. Yellow belt it is," Shah Rukh captioned the image. 

Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991. They had their first child - Aryan - in 1997 and daughter Suhana in 2000. In 2013, they became parents of a third child - AbRam - who was born through a surrogate mother.

