'Accurate': Nick Jonas' reaction to meme comparing his style to Govinda is epic

New Delhi: Singer Nick Jonas has an epic reaction to a meme in which his style was compared to actor Govinda. The post shared by him on his Instagram stories features an old picture of Govinda from a movie still juxtaposed with one of Nick's recent photos from his music video for 'Only Human'.

The collage has Govinda and Nick wearing a bright printed jacket and red shirt, respectively. And, the duo sport similar shades with yellow frames.

"Accurate," Nick captioned the post, adding the hashtag,'Only Human Video.'

See the post here:

Isn't it E.P.I.C?

Months ago, Nick's actress wife Priyanka Chopra had shared a hilarious mash-up of the Jonas Brothers' song 'Cool' and Govinda's hit 90s track 'Meri Pant Bhi Sexy, Meri Shirt Bhi Sexy' from 'Dulara'. She had shared the video with the caption, "Meri Pant Bhi Sexy feat. Nick Jonas." The video featured had visuals of both the songs.

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 after dating for a few months.

The power couple is currently busy with their work commitments. While Nick is on his 'Happiness Tour' with brother Kevin and Joe, Priyanka has a couple of films lined-up.