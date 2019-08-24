close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nick Jonas

'Accurate': Nick Jonas' reaction to meme comparing his style to Govinda is epic

The collage has Govinda and Nick wearing a bright printed jacket and red shirt, respectively. And, the duo sport similar shades with yellow frames.

&#039;Accurate&#039;: Nick Jonas&#039; reaction to meme comparing his style to Govinda is epic
Images Courtesy: Instagram/nickjonas, govinda_herono1

New Delhi: Singer Nick Jonas has an epic reaction to a meme in which his style was compared to actor Govinda. The post shared by him on his Instagram stories features an old picture of Govinda from a movie still juxtaposed with one of Nick's recent photos from his music video for 'Only Human'.

The collage has Govinda and Nick wearing a bright printed jacket and red shirt, respectively. And, the duo sport similar shades with yellow frames.

"Accurate," Nick captioned the post, adding the hashtag,'Only Human Video.'

See the post here:

Isn't it E.P.I.C?

Months ago, Nick's actress wife Priyanka Chopra had shared a hilarious mash-up of the Jonas Brothers' song 'Cool' and Govinda's hit 90s track 'Meri Pant Bhi Sexy, Meri Shirt Bhi Sexy' from 'Dulara'. She had shared the video with the caption, "Meri Pant Bhi Sexy feat. Nick Jonas." The video featured had visuals of both the songs.

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 after dating for a few months. 

The power couple is currently busy with their work commitments. While Nick is on his 'Happiness Tour' with brother Kevin and Joe, Priyanka has a couple of films lined-up. 

Tags:
Nick JonasGovindanick jonas govinda meme
Next
Story

I wish you were here everyday: Priyanka Chopra posts emotional note on dad's birth anniversary

Must Watch

PT34M26S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day