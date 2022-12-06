Ace filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari all set for her upcoming web series ‘Faadu’

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has time and again delivered several hit films like the critically-acclaimed ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, and ‘Panga’ among many others with her incisive storytelling. The filmmaker has always been the voice of youngsters, especially for the women of today’s times. Today Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has become one of the few women behind the camera calling the shot in the Indian cinema and her body of work is full of rich and good quality content.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to deliver yet another amazing project ‘Faadu’ which is an interesting story that is all set to touch the hearts of the masses and is a product of her love and labour. Apart from that, she is also is gearing up with the release of films like Tarla, Bus Karo Aunty and Bawaal (co-produced ) in her kitty. Her webseries ‘Faadu’ will be released on 9th December.