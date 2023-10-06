New Delhi: In the realm of the entertainment industry, Ektaa R. Kapoor is a leading producer who doesn't shy away from emphasising content that speaks about women's issues. The leading producer, also known as Content Czarina, has been breaking stereotypes and delivering distinctive stories about female subjects with universal appeal. She has equally encouraged this genre of story like she has for other prominent films and is known for bold and urban-centric stories. The content maker is coming with another story, "Thank You for Coming," which will be releasing in cinemas this Friday.

Ektaa's aim of breaking barriers with women-oriented subjects has been continuing for a very long time. The producer has made the film "Lipstick Under My Burkha," which was based on the lives of four different women. The film talked about the freedom women, played by Ratha Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra, and Plabita Borthakur, where they all came out of their boxes and tried to do something new, which is still considered taboo in society. The film had premiered at the Tokyo and Mumbai Film Festivals, where it won the Spirit of Asia Prize and the Oxfam Award for Best Film on Gender Equality. Following this, Ektaa had made another film, "Pagglait" , headlined by Sanya Malhotra, which was about the female character who chooses to make a career and live instead of crying when she learned about her deceased husband's extramarital affair.

Both the films by the content maker not only gained critical acclaim upon their release, but also created a stir and left a delible mark on the everyone's hearts.

While audiences are now open to ready films of female issues and their different sides, continuing her audacious journey, Ektaa R. Kapoor is coming with another path-breaking story with her forthcoming venture, Thank You For Coming. The film, which has Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh, talks about the lifestyles of five different women of various age groups and focuses on female orgasm. The film hoisted its flag during its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, where it was bestowed with unanimous love and standing ovations from the audiences. Following its international achievements, the much-awaited film is releasing in cinemas on this Friday, October 6th, 2023.

From producing quintessential Bollywood blockbusters to taking bold strides in breaking stereotypes, Kapoor's journey as an audacious producer has been nothing short of remarkable and has made her stand in the position where she is today. When Indian cinema was mainly emphasising mainstream commercial cinema and family-oriented subjects, it was Ektaa R. Kapoor who came forward and showed her support for the stories that people usually brushing under the carpet in our society. By producing the content for the bold stories, Content Czarina opened the doors for other filmmakers too.