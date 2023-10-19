New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan is all set to make his screen debut very soon with Yash Raj Films’, Maharaj after over 6 years of work as a theatre actor and his latest photoshoot with the leading and senior celebrity photographer, Avinash Gowariker must not be missed.

Rocking an olive green kurta, Junaid looks extremely handsome and cool with a holding gaze in the photo. Having been in the industry for years, Avinash has known Aamir Khan well and in a sweet caption he wrote, “Like father like son? Perfection or EasySwag?? #JunaidKhan all grown up & ready to take on the Cameras & the Lights #AamirKhan”

Many netizens flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, 'Woah, dude Aamir khan’s son?! Looking amazing here' Another one commented, 'Wow, he has really transformed his look!' 'Aamir Khan’s son na?? So cool he is looking,' added a third one.

Following his passion for acting, Junaid Khan made his debut with theatre in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children’, a biting satire on the absurdity of war. Since then the actor has been has been following his passion and honing his craft with years of dedicated and impressive work in theatre and is now finally set for his screen debut with YRF’s Maharaj, followed by this untitled love story with Sai Pallavi as per reports.