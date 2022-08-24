Washington: Hollywood star Jason Momoa is speeding toward a new stage in his career as he joins Universal`s Fast and Furious franchise.

On Tuesday, the actor talked to Entertainment Tonight at the launch of See`s third and last season on Apple TV+. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, is slated for release on May 19, 2023, and during the interview, he hinted at the villain`s role he`ll play alongside Vin Diesel`s Dom Toretto in the movie.

"I`ve never played a character that`s, what`s the word -- he`s evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa explained. "He`s very sadistic and fun. It`s very bizarre."Momoa went on to say that he had a very enjoyable time filming the part and also felt welcomed into the long-running film series. "I haven`t played a villain in a very long time," he added."It`s a bit of a brothers` journey," Momoa said about the Warner Bros title. "So it`s a lot of funny stuff, and there`s a lot of stuff that`s just what`s going on in our environment, talking about climate change and just hitting on certain things that I wanted to hit on. Just a lot of laughs and also a lot of pain, so there`s wonderful action."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actor was also questioned regarding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to his DC Comics character of the same name, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 17, 2023. He talked about the relationship between his own Arthur Curry character and Patrick Wilson`s Orm Marius, who is the hero`s half-brother.