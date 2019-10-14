close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
David Harbour

Acting is David Harbour's life

The 44-year-old star also benefits from regular therapy sessions.

Acting is David Harbour&#039;s life
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor David Harbour says acting is his "lifeline" when it comes to managing his bipolar disorder.

"First of all, the interesting thing about my own particular brand of it is that I never have an episode when I'm working," Harbour told 'Blank Podcast'.

"So, in some way I've generally been able to see a link between my own creative energies when they are channelled into some kind of work form and that when they are not channelled that it goes off into some kind of madness.

"In that way, it has made working even more vital to me. It's kind of a lifeline."

The 44-year-old star also benefits from regular therapy sessions.

He added: "There are also these intangibles, things that actually keep us alive. To me, talk therapy is really important and acting. It's important for me to be an artist, and I think if I wasn't an artist I'd be a lot worse off and has made work more vital."

Harbour's parents sent him to a psychiatric hospital when he became convinced that he was connected to "some sort of God" in his mid-20s.

 

 

Tags:
David HarbourDavid Harbour moviesacting
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh got his eyes on Deepika Padukone and this viral 'Ram Leela' pic says it all!

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Top 10 news of Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019