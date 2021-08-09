Actor Arjun to host Zee Tamil’s adventure-based reality show ‘Survivor’

Chennai: Actor Arjun Sarja, popularly known as ‘Action King’ will be hosting Entertainment Channel Zee Tamil’s upcoming adventure-based reality show 'Survivor’. The channel has confirmed the same by launching a promotional video of the show, on their social media handles.

According to the channel, it is part of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), ‘Survivor’ would be a first in the history of South Indian Television Entertainment, as it brings together the best of reality, drama and entertainment. The production of this show is by the entertainment powerhouse Banijay Asia.

Being filmed on an Island, the show is touted to be a test of a contestant’s mental and physical strength. Contenders would have to undertake tasks that include building a campfire for warmth, pitching a tent using natural resources, scourging for food and water. Actor Arjun, the show host will take the viewers through this journey of survival, while also being a guide and mentor to the contestants, who hail from different walks of life.

“Survivor would definitely set new benchmarks in reality show formats in India. From the production value to the portfolio of talent, Zee Tamil has truly embarked on a journey, in partnership with Banijay Asia to redefine quality entertainment in the market” said Mr. Siju Prabhakaran, Executive VP and South Cluster Head, ZEEL.

Speaking of the show’s global fan base, Deepak Dhar, CEO & Founder, Banijay Asia added that the format is unique, adaptable and has the potential to match audience sensibilities across the board. “Zee Tamil has always gone beyond when it comes to innovative content, and we’re excited to be partnering with frontrunners like them” he added.

The promotional campaign for Survivor is expected to be launched soon and show is to be aired on the Zee Tamil television channel, besides the OTT platform ZEE5.