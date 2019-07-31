close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
armaan jain anissa Malhotra

Actor Armaan Jain gets engaged to girlfriend Anissa Malhotra, cousins Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima share pics

Armaan Jain got down on one knee and proposed to Annisa Malhotra  amidst a beautiful background decorated with flowers. 

Actor Armaan Jain gets engaged to girlfriend Anissa Malhotra, cousins Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima share pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

New Delhi: Actor Armaan Jain, best-known for his 2014 film 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil', got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra on Tuesday. Armaan got down on one knee and proposed to Annisa. amidst a beautiful background decorated with flowers. 

Armaan wore a black jacket and black pants while Anissa is seen in a black floral dress. The pictures of the couple were shared by Armaan's cousins Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and congratulations are in order for them.

"Congratulations to my favourite cuties," Karisma captioned one of her posts. She also shared a picture of herself with Armaan and Anissa while her other post features them cutting a beautiful cake. 

Riddhima too shared a photo of Armaan proposing to Anissa and she used the hashtag 'Armaan Ki Shaadi' for her post.

Armaan is the elder son of Rima and Manoj Jain. Rima is Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor's sister. Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir and Riddhima are Armaan's cousins. His brother Aadar Jain is also an actor. 

On the work front, the aforementioned 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil' was Armaan's debut film, which tanked at the box office. He hasn't made any screen appearance after that. 

Congratulations, Armaan and Anissa! 

Tags:
armaan jain anissa MalhotraArmaan Jainanissa MalhotraKarisma Kapoor
Next
Story

Guru Randhawa returns to India after Vancouver attack, feels safe to be back home

Must Watch

PT2M31S

Soldier martyred in J&K as Pakistan violates ceasefire