New Delhi: Actor Barkha Singh has been featured on Instagram's official account, which boasts an impressive 676 million followers. Known for her wit and charm, Singh's recent reel caught the attention of the popular social media platform, delighting her global fan base.

Instagram highlighted Singh’s comedic prowess with a post captioned: “Caution: Running on autopilot for long hours has side effects #InTheMoment,” accompanied by the video shared from her account, @barkhasingh0308. The reel has since gone viral, racking up millions of views and showcasing Singh's relatable humor and impeccable comedic timing.

This recognition marks a proud moment not only for Singh and her fans but also for the Indian entertainment industry. As she continues to make waves online, the actress is also gearing up for her upcoming project, "Lafangey," with Amazon miniTV, among other exciting releases slated for this year.

For a glimpse of her viral moment, watch the reel here: